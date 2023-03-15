Report: Tennessee Titans won’t tender Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Terry McCormick is reporting that the Tennessee Titans will not give a tender offer to WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. This is a little bit surprising because the tender offer would have only cost them $2.62 million. That would have given them the right to match any offer he received from another team.

NWI has been a good find considering he was an undrafted free agent, but the Titans have to get better at receiver. There have been reports at times that Westbrook-Ikhine could be the #2 receiver for the team. That’s just not good enough in today’s NFL.

They will need to find a veteran receiver in free agency. Right now their top two receivers are Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips. Both of those guys are second-year guys that missed a ton of time in their rookie years.

In three years with the Titans, NWI had 66 catches for 906 yards and 7 touchdowns.