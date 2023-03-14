Tennessee Titans sign OLB Arden Key

The Tennessee Titans are outside linebacker Arden Key, according to multiple reports. It’s a three-year contact worth $21 million with a max value of $24 million that includes $13 million fully guaranteed at signing. Key is the third former San Francisco 49er new general manager Ran Carthon has signed after inking linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and offensive linemen Daniel Brunskill on Tuesday.

Carthon and Key were together in San Francisco in 2021. Tennessee’s coaching staff knows Key well because he played within the division for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. Key recorded seven tackles and one sack against the Titans in two contests.

Key was effective last season. He recorded 4.5 sacks, 44 pressures, 11 hits and 28 hurries, per Pro Football Focus. Key brings some much-needed pass-rushing prowess to Tennessee.

The Titans needed to sign some pass-rushing help. They plan to release Bud Dupree, although an official confirmation has not been released. Denico Autry is aging and Harold Landry is returning from a season-ending torn ACL. DeMarcus Walker signed with the Chicago Bears and Mario Edwards Jr. is a free agent.

Key, Autry, Landry, Jeffery Simmons and Rashad Weaver should form a solid pass-rushing unit.