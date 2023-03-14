Tennessee Titans sign OL Daniel Brunskill

The Tennessee Titans are signing versatile offensive linemen Daniel Brunskill to a two-year contract, according to multiple reports. Brunskill represents the second San Francisco 49er new general manager Ran Carthon has signed after inking linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair earlier on Tuesday. Carthon is raiding his old stomping grounds.

Brunskill is extremely versatile. Brunskill appeared in 14 regular-season contests in 2022. His snap breakdown was as follows, per Pro Football Focus: 442 right guard, 108 left guard, 36 right tackle, 23 center. Brunskill will start at one of the three interior positions. Right guard will likely be Brunskill’s position in Tennessee. It’s been his primary position, and the Titans lost starting right guard Nate Davis earlier this week.

Brunskill is awfully familiar with Tennessee’s offensive system. The Titans are expected to continue running a variation of the zone-based system that Matt LaFleur first introduced in 2018. Tennessee’s offense derives from the Shanahan coaching tree, which makes Brunskill an excellent fit.

Tennessee’s 2023 offensive line is starting to come together. They entered the offseason with four, arguably five holes on the O-line, and Carthon has already signed Brunskill and Andre Dillard. Dillard will start at left tackle with Brunskill at right guard. Aaron Brewer could compete for a starting job at left guard/center. Nicholas Petit-Frere will compete at right tackle.

Tennessee isn’t done adding offensive linemen, but the picture is starting to become clearer.