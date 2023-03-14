NFL free agency 2023: Azeez Al-Shaair expected to sign with Tennessee Titans

Dianna Russini of ESPN is reporting that the Tennessee Titans are expected to sign former San Francisco 49ers LB Azeez Al-Shaair. The Ran Carhon connection no doubt played a part in this one. The terms of the deal have not yet been reported.

The Titans needed an inside linebacker after losing David Long, Jr. to the Miami Dolphins yesterday. Al-Shaair graded out very well against the run and as a pass rusher last year according to Pro Football Focus. You can never have enough guys to rush the passer.

Al-Shaair did not grade as well in coverage. That is a place the Titans will definitely miss Long.

The Titans filled a need with this one. They still have some pretty big needs on the offensive line. I am surprised we haven’t seen more on that front during this period. We will update this post with the terms of the agreement when they are reported.