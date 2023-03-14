2023 NFL Free agency negotiating period day 2 news and rumors

[UPDATE 1:27 PM] - The Las Vegas Raiders are trading Darren Waller to the New York Giants according to Tom Pelissero. The Giants gave up a 3rd round pick.

The Tennessee Titans made more news yesterday for players that left than players they signed. Nate Davis signed with the Chicago Bears as did DeMarcus Walker. David Long, Jr. signed with the Miami Dolphins. Those guys were all significant contributors to the Titans last season when healthy.

The Titans did sign Andre Dillard yesterday. He’s a guy with some upside that will no doubt be an upgrade from Dennis Daley. I know, I know, that’s a low bar. While some said his signing meant the Titans won’t take an offensive tackle at 11, I don’t think that’s the case. They could still take a tackle at 11 and move Dillard inside to play guard.

What does today have in store for us? Hopefully something bigger than the signing so far - a special teams linebacker named Luke Gifford. Whatever it is, we will be keeping track of it for you here.