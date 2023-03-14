 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tennessee Titans sign LB Luke Gifford

Examining Tennessee’s latest signing

By Justin Melo
Dallas Cowboys v Tennessee Titans Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans are signing linebacker Luke Gifford to a two-year contract worth up to $5 million, according to a report from Todd Archer.

Gifford led the Cowboys in special teams tackles in 2022. Gifford played 368 special teams snaps in both 2021 and 2022, per Pro Football Focus. Gifford is Tennessee’s new special teams ace. Gifford played just 42 defensive snaps in 2022, per Pro Football Focus.

Gifford joins a revamped linebacker room that saw David Long Jr. sign with the Miami Dolphins on Monday. New general manager Ran Carthon also released Zach Cunningham earlier this offseason.

Gifford should be Tennessee’s new No. 3 linebacker. Monty Rice and Jack Gibbens are currently your 2023 starters. Gifford is unlikely to overtake one of them, although he could find himself in a competition with Gibbens. Chance Campbell is also on the roster as a potential coverage linebacker. Dylan Cole and Joe Jones are unrestricted free agents.

Like most positions on the roster, Tennessee requires more talent at inside linebacker.

