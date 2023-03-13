 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DeMarcus Walker signs with Chicago Bears

The Tennessee Titans have lost a third contributor

By Justin Melo
Dallas Cowboys v Tennessee Titans Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are signing former Tennessee Titans defensive end DeMarcus Walker, according to reports. Walker represents the second former Titan the Bears have signed during Monday’s legal tampering window after they also signed Nate Davis. Walker will earn more than $7 million annually in Chicago.

Walker took advantage of an opportunity to play alongside talented defensive linemen such as Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry. He responded by recording a career-high 7.0 sacks, 32 pressures and 16 quarterback hits. Walker played for $1.035 million in 2022, and now he cashes in by receiving approximately $7 million annually. I’m not surprised Tennessee didn’t decide to pay Walker that much money.

The Titans have a new-found hole at EDGE. They also plan to release Bud Dupree. The Titans currently have Harold Landry and Rashad Weaver under contract at the position and not much else. New general manager Ran Carthon must sign and draft outside linebackers.

Add it to the piling list of holes. David Long Jr. also signed with the Miami Dolphins on Monday.

