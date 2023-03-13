DeMarcus Walker signs with Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are signing former Tennessee Titans defensive end DeMarcus Walker, according to reports. Walker represents the second former Titan the Bears have signed during Monday’s legal tampering window after they also signed Nate Davis. Walker will earn more than $7 million annually in Chicago.

The #Bears' big spending day continues. They've agreed to a deal with former #Titans DE DeMarcus Walker, per his agents @NessMugrabi, @brian_mcintyre and @davidcanter. Following a 7-sack breakout season, Walker gets over $7 million per year over the next two years. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2023

Walker took advantage of an opportunity to play alongside talented defensive linemen such as Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry. He responded by recording a career-high 7.0 sacks, 32 pressures and 16 quarterback hits. Walker played for $1.035 million in 2022, and now he cashes in by receiving approximately $7 million annually. I’m not surprised Tennessee didn’t decide to pay Walker that much money.

The Titans have a new-found hole at EDGE. They also plan to release Bud Dupree. The Titans currently have Harold Landry and Rashad Weaver under contract at the position and not much else. New general manager Ran Carthon must sign and draft outside linebackers.

Add it to the piling list of holes. David Long Jr. also signed with the Miami Dolphins on Monday.