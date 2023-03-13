David Long Jr. departs Tennessee Titans, signs with Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are signing Tennessee Titans inside linebacker David Long Jr., according to a report from Adam Schefter. It’s a two-year contract worth $11 million. The low price-tag indicates Tennessee didn’t possess any interest in re-signing Long.

Long represents the second starter to depart the Titans on Monday after Nate Davis signed with the Chicago Bears.

Long responded to an increased role and responsibilities throughout the 2022 campaign by posting career-highs in tackles (86) and tackles for loss (7) while matching a previous personal-best in interceptions (2). Long also recorded an impressive five pass breakups. But injuries consistently reared their ugly head and derailed Long’s availability. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel even unpromptedly volunteered Long’s name during his end-of-year press conference, calling Long a, “repeat soft tissue offender.” Over the previous two campaigns, Long played in 22 of a possible 34 games.

The Titans are going through a massive overhaul at the inside linebacker position. Fellow starter Zach Cunningham was released from his contract. As of now, Monty Rice and Jack Gibbens are your 2023 starters. Chance Campbell is a wild-card. The Titans must add to the position group this offseason.