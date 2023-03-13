Tennessee Titans sign Andre Dillard

[UPDATE 5:04 PM] - It’s a 3-year $29 million dollar deal per Mike Garafolo. No word on the exact structure yet.

The Tennessee Titans are signing former Philadelphia Eagles first-round pick OT Andre Dillard according to the NFL Network. The rebuilding of the offensive line for the Titans is underway. Dillard was a guy we spent a lot of time talking about at last year’s NFL trade deadline. He was a backup for the Eagles but was certainly better than Dennis Daley. Jon Robinson didn’t pull the trigger then. Ran Carthon did today.

Dillard was the 22nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Washington State. He started four games for the Eagles as a rookie. He looked like the odds on favorite to win the starting left tackle job in 2022 but was forced to miss the season with an injury. He has mostly been a backup since then.

This is a really good signing for the Titans. Check out the comparison between Dillard and Daley from our old friend Titans Film Room:

PFF 2022 grades, Andre Dillard (left) vs Dennis Daley (right) pic.twitter.com/UIXcLFLXXi — Justin Graver (@titansfilmroom) March 13, 2023

Terms have not been disclosed yet. We will update here when they are.