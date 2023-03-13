Nate Davis departs Tennessee Titans, signs with Chicago Bears

The now-former Tennessee Titans right guard Nate Davis has signed a three-year contract with the Chicago Bears, according to a report from Ian Rapoport. It’s a three-year contract worth $30 million with $19.25 million in guarantees, per Mike Garafolo. Davis will earn an annual average salary of $10 million.

Source: The #Bears are securing their offensive line, signing former #Titans G Nate Davis to a 3-year deal. A huge priority. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Davis played quality football in 2022. He was Tennessee’s second-best O-line starter behind Ben Jones, who the team also released. Davis played a total of 682 snaps at right guard, scoring a run blocking grade of 69.8, pass blocking grade of 66.8 and an overall grade of 70.6 from PFF. Davis was credited with allowing 3.0 sacks. He was also whistled for four penalties.

Davis made a career-low 12 starts in 2022. Davis battled through multiple lower-body injuries and was constantly in and out of the lineup. New Titans general manager Ran Carthon didn’t draft Davis, and he probably didn’t view him as a $10 million annual talent.

The Titans have now parted ways with several starting linemen — Davis, Jones and Taylor Lewan. Dennis Daley and Corey Levin are among Tennessee’s unrestricted free agents. Daley obviously won’t be back, but Levin might.

The Titans will have a new starting right guard in 2023. They may have a new starting left guard as well, with Aaron Brewer potentially kicking to center to replace Jones. They’ll obviously have a new blindside protector at left tackle. The complete revamping of Tennessee’s offensive line continues to gain traction following Davis’ exit.