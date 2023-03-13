Titans free agency needs: It’s all about the offensive line

NFL free agency officially opens in just under two hours. The “legal tampering” period kicks off today at 11 AM central. Teams can negotiate deals with free agents. No deals can be officially signed until the 2023 NFL league year opens on March 15th.

The Tennessee Titans are pretty set on the defensive side of the ball. They could use another pass rusher, but that move is more likely to come in the draft than in free agency. This free agency period is going to be all about the offensive - especially the offensive line. Four of last year’s five starters are not currently under contract for 2023. Taylor Lewan and Ben Jones were cut. Aaron Brewer is a restricted free agent and Nate Davis is an unrestricted free agent. Brewer is probably back and could shift to center. Davis is likely to attract significant offense and indications have been the Titans won’t bring him back.

While the offensive line is the big issue, the Titans also need to upgrade at receiver. This isn’t a great receiver class, but with the fact that the Titans are very young at the position, they need to sign a veteran to be in that room. They need to get faster at the position. DJ Chark and Mecole Hardman could help there, but Chark is always hurt and Hardman hasn’t turned that speed into production on the field.

If they trade Derrick Henry they will need a running back, but we aren’t going there just yet...