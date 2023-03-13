NFL free agency 2023 tampering period rumors and news

[UPDATE 5:03 PM] - Titans sign Andre Dillard. Great first move by Ran Carthon!

[UPDATE 3:17 PM]- Nate Davis is signing with the Chicago Bears.

[UPDATE 12:51 PM] - Jimmy Garoppolo is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders.

[UPDATE 12:30 PM] - Mike McGlinchey agreed to a 5 year $87.5 million contract with the Denver Broncos. $50 million of that is guaranteed. That’s a HUGE contract. Glad the Titans weren’t in on that.

[UPDATE 11:18 AM] - Austin Ekeler is requesting permission to seek a trade from the Los Angeles Chargers per Adam Schefter.

[UPDATE 10:40 AM] - Old friend Arthur Smith is trading for old friend Jonnu Smith per Ian Rapoport. I was hoping the New England Patriots would release Jonnu so he could come back to Tennessee.

The NFL kicks off its “legal tampering” period at 11 AM central time this morning. As a reminder, legal tampering is an oxymoron. Also a reminder, this period means that teams can start to negotiate with free agents from other NFL teams. We will see a flurry of contracts agreed to over the next few days. Then we will see another flurry of deals as the league year officially opens on Wednesday.

The Tennessee Titans have already made a flurry of moves heading into free agency. They have released Taylor Lewan, Ben Jones, Zach Cunningham, Robert Woods, and Randy Bullock. They have announced the release of Bud Dupree, but that move won’t become official until the new league year starts. Dupree’s release will give them about $36 million in cap space. There have also been trade rumors surrounding Derrick Henry.

My guess for where the Titans will be the most aggressive in this negotiation period if anywhere, will be on the offensive line. They currently have one 2022 starting offensive lineman, Nicholas Petit-Frere, under contract for 2023. That’s not necessarily a bad thing with how bad the line was in ‘22, but they will need bodies to put out there on the field.

Bookmark this thread. I will be updating it as we go through free agency with major moves that are made - both for the Titans and around the league. You will see those updates at the top of the page with the date and time they were posted.