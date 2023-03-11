Derrick Henry trade rumors: Titans “listening” not “shopping”

Albert Breer of the Monday Morning Quarterback has said that the Tennessee Titans are not actively shopping Derrick Henry, but that they are listening to trade offers on the star running back. Let me translate that for you: The Titans are looking to trade King Henry. It is out there that he is available. Now it is just about getting the compensation they want.

I’ve been over this before - From a team building perspective I get it. From a fan perspective I hate it. It feels inevitable at this point. The marketing people up there probably aren’t very happy because Henry is on pretty much everything they put out. They will have to pick a new face to market the team.

I guess that guy is Jeffery Simmons - but there is an ongoing contract dispute with him, so he might not be the most logical choice. It would probably be a good idea to get Simmons’s contract done in short order if they do trade Henry.