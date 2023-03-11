Robert Woods signs with Houston Texans

Ian Rapoport reported last night that former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Robert Woods has agreed to a two-year $15.25 million contract with the Houston Texans. The deal includes $10 million in guaranteed money. Woods is coming off a rough season with the Titans where he caught 53 passes for 527 yards and 2 touchdowns. He dropped quite a few passes in big spots.

Woods looked a couple of steps slower coming off the ACL injury he suffered in 2021. Will another year removed from the injury help him gain some of that speed back? Considering he will be 31 when the season starts, I doubt it, but he will be a good veteran presence in a young Texans locker room.

Woods has had a really nice career. He was a second round pick out of USC back in 2013. In his career, he has 623 catches for 7,604 yards and 37 touchdowns with the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, and Titans.