2023 NFL Draft trades: Chicago Bears trade #1 overall pick to Carolina Panthers

Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Chicago Bears are trading the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers. In return for the first overall pick the Bears receive the 9th and 61st picks in the 2023 NFL draft, a first round pick next year, a second round pick in 2025, and WR DJ Moore. The Panthers are no doubt moving up to get a quarterback. Will it be Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, or someone else? Hopefully, it is Young so that one of them does not end up in the AFC South.

That compensation is pretty solid. The Panthers didn’t give up as much draft capital as I thought it might take to get to #1, but they did have to give up a really good player in Moore. This looks like a good deal for both sides.

I really wanted the Tennessee Titans to be the ones to make this move - but only if there was a quarterback that they were 100% sold on being a franchise quarterback. You can’t win a Super Bowl without a franchise quarterback.