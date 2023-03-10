Titans sign Morgan Cox to a 1-year contract extension

The Tennessee Titans announced this afternoon that they have agreed to a one-year contract extension with long snapper Morgan Cox. He has been with the team since the start of the 2021 season. In his career he has been to five Pro Bowls, including in 2022, and was voted first team All-Pro in 2020. The long snapper is a position that you don’t notice until something goes wrong. We haven’t noticed Cox the whole time he has been with the team.

They also announced the release of Ben Jones:

The #Titans have released center Ben Jones.



HC Mike Vrabel: “I want to thank Ben for his time here with the Titans. He embodied a lot of the qualities we talk about when we describe a Titans player.”



MORE https://t.co/ZWuUqWms9T pic.twitter.com/emZGPbxVyF — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) March 10, 2023

Here is what Mike Vrabel had to say about Jones via Jim Wyatt: