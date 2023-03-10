Ben Jones released by Titans

Ben Jones is being released by the Tennessee Titans according to A to Z Sports. An interesting note in the linked article is that Jones was given the option to retire as a Titan but chose to be released. That is really interesting to me for both sides.

For the team, Jones was still playing well when he was on the field. They already need a left tackle and could need both guards when free agency opens.

For Jones, he got two concussions last year that kept him out for quite a few games. It wouldn’t have surprised me at all if he was ready to call it a career after an 11-year career. He could still decide to do that before the season starts.

Jones was signed as a free agent before he 2016 season and was a fantastic signing and player for this organization. He was everything you want an offensive lineman to be. There is no doubt he will be missed in the offensive line room.

Cutting Jones clears $3.7 million in cap space and leaves $4.5 million in dead cap.