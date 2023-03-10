Tennessee Titans DL DeMarcus Walker set to receive outside interest in free agency

Free agency officially begins next week. I’m told that Tennessee Titans outside linebacker DeMarcus Walker is expected to possess a robust market. The Titans are still attempting to re-sign Walker, per source, but he could receive interest from approximately 20 teams around the league.

Walker was an underrated performer for the Titans in 2022. He played multiple positions across the defensive line. Walker recorded 8.0 sacks, 21 stops, 16 hurries, 32 pressures and eight additional quarterback hits, per Pro Football Focus. All numbers represent career-highs for Walker. PFF awarded Walker with an overall grade of 72.8 (68.7 as a run defender, 67.4 as a pass rusher).

The No. 51 overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, Walker played the 2022 campaign on a one-year prove-it deal worth approximately $1.1 million. Spotrac projects Walker to sign a one-year contract worth $3.2 million. I’d personally be surprised if Walker didn’t land a multi-year contract somewhere. I could see his annual earnings being between $3.5 and $4.5 million.

The Titans possess roughly $23.5 million in cap space after releasing the likes of Taylor Lewan, Robert Woods, Zach Cunningham, Randy Bullock and Bud Dupree (Dupree’s release will become official on 3/15). The Titans need D-line defenders to pair with Denico Autry, Jeffery Simmons and Harold Landry. Re-signing Walker at a reasonable price would be a wise move for new general manager Ran Carthon.