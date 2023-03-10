Should the Tennessee Titans re-sign C Corey Levin?

Welcome to Music City Miracles’ Tennessee Titans 2023 NFL Free Agency Primer! Free agency is set to begin on March 15th, but the Titans are able to re-sign their own free agents before then. New general manager Ran Carthon and head coach Mike Vrabel have already begun collaborating on their vision for the 2023 Titans. Carthon and Vrabel will collaborate on various sizable decisions.

The Titans currently possess 25 free agents (20 unrestricted), including several key starters and role players. Free agency is less than two weeks away. We’ve been taking an in-depth look at each free agent and provide arguments for why the Titans should, or shouldn’t re-sign that player. We’ll also offer our final verdict and a prediction to go along with our analysis.

Today, we’re analyzing interior offensive linemen Corey Levin.

Name: Corey Levin

Position: Center/Guard

Current Age: 28

Why the Titans should re-sign Levin: Corey Levin was active for all 17 of Tennessee’s regular-season contests in 2022. Levin started the final three games after Ben Jones went on season-ending IR with his second concussion of the campaign. Levin performed admirably, earning a pass-blocking grade of 81.6 from Pro Football Focus. Levin played 230 total snaps at center (and 18 at right guard), scoring an overall PFF grade of 68.3. Levin is a serviceable NFL player.

Rumors continue to swirl regarding Jones’ future. The 33-year-old Jones could contemplate retirement after suffering a string of concussions. Jones only has one year remaining on a previously-signed two-year contract extension. The Titans could also release Jones this offseason, although they should keep him if he plans to keep playing. Levin would provide quality depth whether or not Jones returns.

Why the Titans should let Levin walk: Although Levin is a quality NFL backup, he isn’t a long-term solution for the Titans at center. Carthon and Vrabel should draft a starting center of the future in the 2023 NFL Draft. Jones’ future is too unpredictable for the Titans to rely on a veteran journeyman like Levin. Expectations should be higher than what Levin is capable of providing.

Projected Contract: Spotrac doesn’t have a projection for Levin’s next contract. Levin played out the 2022 campaign on a one-year contract worth $1.035 million, per Spotrac. It’s safe to assume Levin should be available on a similar term.

Final verdict: The Titans should re-sign Levin. Levin impressed down the stretch following Jones’ injury. Levin is capable of playing all three interior positions, which makes him a versatile swing backup. The Titans shouldn’t rely on Levin to start in 2023, but he’s a quality addition to any NFL roster.

Prediction: The Titans probably don’t view Levin as a priority. They could revisit discussions with his agent if he remains available through the second-or-third wave of free agency. I ultimately think the Titans will attempt to retain Levin.

What are your thoughts? Should the Titans re-sign Levin? Leave your opinion in the comments.