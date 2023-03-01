Titans rank 18th in first ever NFLPA team report cards

The NFLPA has released its first ever team report cards. They asked the players on the team to grade various areas of the organization. The Tennessee Titans came in 18th in the NFL. They ranked pretty much in the middle in all the categories:

It was surprising to see the players rank the strength coaches and the training staff so high after two straight years decimated by injury. You can see that the locker room and team travel were the places where the players really downgraded the franchise. The biggest complaint was that there isn’t enough personal space in the locker room.

The NFLPA link also mentions that the players really love playing for Mike Vrabel - he was one of the highest-ranked coaches in the league. That, combined with the fact that he is a good football coach, should really benefit this franchise in the long term. It should make it easier to recruit players to come play in Nashville.