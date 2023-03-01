NFL free agency 2023: PFF links Kaleb McGary to Titans

It’s no secret that the Tennessee Titans are in need of help at offensive tackle this offseason.

The Titans will certainly have to address the position, and will likely do so through the draft and free agency.

There will be some options to look at in free agency, and one of them is Atlanta Falcons OT Kaleb McGary.

McGary was linked to the Titans as a landing spot by PFF’s Brad Spielberger.

Here’s what he had to say about McGary and the Titans.

McGary’s career arc is similar to Jack Conklin, as he was a first-round pick whose fifth-year option was declined by the team that drafted him before posting the best season of his career in his contract year. McGary recorded a 91.6 run-blocking grade (second) and an 86.6 overall PFF grade (fourth-best). Due to Atlanta not having a veteran quarterback on the books, it should give its young quarterback a reliable tackle. McGary and Chris Lindstrom may be the best run-blocking guard-tackle duo in the league. The Titans struggled across the offensive line in 2022, and their blue-chip left tackle of the last decade, Taylor Lewan, was one of the first cuts of the offseason. Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith can put in a good word to his former club, where he served in various roles from 2011-20, and likely focus his offseason efforts on a major extension for Atlanta’s other 2019 first-round pick, Lindstrom.

The former first-round pick out of has started 63 games since 2019 and after Atlanta declined his fifth-year option, McGary had arguably the best season of his professional career, earning an 86.6 overall rating by Pro Football Focus.

Spotrac currently estimates a 4-year, $70M contract for McGary, but high-caliber tackles are hard to find in this league and come at a premium cost.

Would you like to see the Titans target McGary in free agency?