Could the Titans trade back in the 2023 NFL draft?

Draft season is in full swing, as the NFL Combine is ongoing and NFL executives are hatching plans on how to build the future of their teams.

A lot of focus has been on who the Titans may select with the #11 pick in this year’s draft, or whether the Titans could create a package to move up in the draft for a franchise quarterback.

These questions are more than understandable, as the Titans remain in a tough spot with their quarterback position and glaring needs at the tackle and wide receiver position.

While I’m not necessarily leading the charge for new GM Ran Carthon to take this approach, it could be one worth considering.

Should the Titans attempt to trade back in this year’s draft?

On the surface, it doesn’t seem like the greatest plan. The Titans are in a strong position to be able to draft one of the top tackles in the draft and trading back could put them out of range to draft a guy like Paris Johnson Jr., Peter Skoronski, or Broderick Jones.

However, one could argue that trading back in an attempt to gain extra draft capital for next year could benefit the Titans in their search for a quarterback if they do indeed plan on riding with Ryan Tannehill this upcoming season.

With Tannehill at the helm, the Titans likely won’t have one of the first few picks in next year’s draft, which plenty of scouts would argue has a better QB class with guys like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Shedeur Sanders, Bo Nix, Quinn Ewers and others.

The Titans will have to make a change at QB soon in order to keep up with what looks like it’s going to be an arms race in the AFC South, and with extra draft capital in 2024, that could be a possible route for the Titans.

Of course, the trade back market isn’t the greatest this year. Typically, a team moves up in an effort to draft a quarterback, and the top options will most likely be gone by #11 this year, unless a guy like Will Levis or Anthony Richardson falls and a team in the back end of the round sees a chance to make an investment on their potential.

It likely wouldn’t be the best route for the Titans to trade back, but if the chips fall a particular way, it could be an option.

My guess is they keep #11 and draft a tackle, but crazier things have happened this time of year.