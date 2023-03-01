 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Arrest warrant issued for top 2023 NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter

Jalen Carter has an outstanding warrant stemming from an incident where two people were killed

By Jimmy Morris
/ new
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Texas Christian at Georgia Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Carter, who is considered by some to be the top prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft, has had an arrest warrant issued for him. The warrant comes from an incident that resulted in the death of Carter’s former teammate, Chandler LeCroy, and a Georgia football staffer.

Carter was the number one player on Daniel Jeremiah’s latest top 50 player rankings for the NFL draft.

There had been some rumors of character concerns with Carter, but those around him had shut those down pretty quickly. He was apparently a really good teammate while at UGA including buying some meals for players that didn’t have enough scholarship money to eat at certain times.

Of course, Carter is innocent until proven otherwise, but he will not have a lot of questions to answer while at the combine. There have been too many senseless deaths with incidents like the one that is alleged to have taken place that night. Hopefully, people in general, not just athletes, will start using more common sense when operating a car.

More From Music City Miracles

Loading comments...