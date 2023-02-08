Titans hire Packers personnel executive Chad Brinker as assistant general manager

Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon has his right-hand man. The Titans are hiring Green Bay Packers personnel/football administration executive Chad Brinker to be their assistant general manager, according to a report from Albert Breer. Brinker initially joined the Packers as a scouting assistant in 2010.

Source: The Titans are hiring Packers personnel/football admin. exec Chad Brinker as their new assistant GM. Brinker's got an incredibly diverse skill set, and has been on our future GM list the last two years.



He'll be part of a Cleveland-like model under new GM Ran Carthon. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 8, 2023

Brinker has worked in various roles within the Packers’ front office, which gives him a diverse skill set. In addition to spending nearly a decade in Green Bay’s scouting department, Brinker has also worked as a salary cap analyst and within their pro personnel department, which focuses on unrestricted free agency and undrafted free agency. Brinker can assist Carthon in a variety of areas, which is valuable for a first-time GM.

The Titans didn’t employ an assistant general manager under Jon Robinson, but Robinson had his own trusted confidants. Robinson often relied on Monti Ossenfort and Ryan Cowden, who were both frontrunners to replace Robinson before Carthon was hired. Ossenfort was recently hired as the general manager of the Arizona Cardinals.

Carthon and Brinker never crossed paths in an NFL front office, but perhaps they’re familiar with one another from their playing days. Carthon spent three seasons as an NFL running back (2004-06). Brinker entered the NFL in 2003 as an undrafted free-agent running back. Carthon played collegiately at Florida while Brinker competed at Ohio University. Brinker also graduated with an executive MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management in July 2021.