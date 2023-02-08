Should the Titans re-sign QB Joshua Dobbs?

Welcome to Music City Miracles’ Tennessee Titans 2023 NFL Free Agency Primer! Free agency is set to begin on March 15th, but the Titans are able to re-sign their own free agents before then. New general manager Ran Carthon and head coach Mike Vrabel have already begun collaborating on their vision for the 2023 Titans. Carthon and Vrabel will collaborate on various sizable decisions.

The Titans currently possess 25 free agents (20 unrestricted), including several key starters and role players. Over the next few weeks, we’ll take an in-depth look at each free agent and provide arguments for why the Titans should, or shouldn’t re-sign that player. We’ll also offer our final verdict and a prediction to go along with our analysis.

Today, we’re analyzing quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who concluded the 2022 campaign as Tennessee’s starter.

Name: Joshua Dobbs

Position: Quarterback

Current Age: 28

Why the Titans should re-sign Dobbs: Dobbs was signed by the Titans on Dec. 21 as an emergency backup following Ryan Tannehill’s recurring ankle injury. Dobbs shockingly started just eight days later against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. Dobbs replaced rookie quarterback Malik Willis, who struggled to acclimate to the speed of the game in Year One.

Dobbs played quality football all things considered. He was thrown into the fire and performed admirably. In two starts, Dobbs completed 40-of-68 (58.8%) passing attempts for 411 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Dobbs navigated through some glaring issues across the offensive line and at the pass-catching positions.

Dobbs should be affordable for the Titans to re-sign. With a full summer to better grasp the Titans’ offensive playbook, Dobbs could return to Tennessee as a legitimate backup quarterback. A Tennessee Volunteers legend, Nashville would love to have Dobbs back.

"I think he's a great hire by the Titans."



Peyton Manning gives new #Titans GM Ran Carthon, his former teammate, the Tennessee seal of approval while also praising former @Vol_Football QBs @josh_dobbs1 and @henhook2 – and the VOTT, Mike Keith.



STORY https://t.co/gNBh275Kk5 pic.twitter.com/70N6yg0zcL — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) February 6, 2023

Why the Titans should let Dobbs walk: Titans fans overrated Dobbs’ performance. He’s a likable figure and it was easy for Dobbs to provide the Titans with better quarterback play than Willis was putting forth. Dobbs only completed 58% of his passing attempts, which falls short of the league’s 60-plus-percent preference. Dobbs also turned over the football at an alarming rate. He threw two interceptions and fumbled on four occasions, losing two.

Projected Contract: Dobbs played the 2022 campaign on a one-year contract worth $1.035 million, per Spotrac. Dobbs’ play earned him a raise in pay. Dobbs should still be available on another short-term contract worth less than $2 million annually.

Final verdict: The Titans should re-sign Dobbs. He’ll be affordable despite their salary-cap-related issues. Willis shouldn’t be handed the backup role without a fight. Dobbs could push Willis throughout training camp and the preseason. He could outperform Willis for the second consecutive season. Willis’ play wasn’t even backup level. The Titans need to make Willis earn a role in 2023. Dobbs is the best man to push Willis.

Prediction: I actually believe the Titans will re-sign Dobbs. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel seemed to appreciate Dobbs’ football I.Q. and preparation. Vrabel and new general manager Ran Carthon will collaborate on all decisions. I expect to see Dobbs with the Titans in training camp.

What are your thoughts? Should the Titans re-sign Dobbs? Leave your opinion in the comments.