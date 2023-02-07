Ryan Tannehill “excited” by the hire of Tim Kelly as Titans offensive coordinator

Mike Vrabel met with the media via Zoom this afternoon after the Tennessee Titans coaching staff announcements from earlier in the day. The biggest of which was obviously that Tim Kelly was promoted to offensive coordinator. Vrabel mentioned that he had spoken to Ryan Tannehill and that he was “excited by the move.”

I’m not here to tell you that is or isn’t true, but what else would you expect Tannehill to say? It behooves him greatly to be on this roster in 2023. This move seems to increase the chances that he will be because it points to a similar style of offense that he has run for the past 4 years. Tannehill has been very efficient in the offense when it is good around him. The biggest question now is can they be good around him in 2023?

That seems like a long shot considering all the holes they are going to have to fill on the offensive line and in the receiver room, but hey, who knows what Ran Carthon has up his sleeve?

Titans (maybe soon-to-be former) left tackle, Taylor Lewan, also expressed his excitement about the hire via Twitter: