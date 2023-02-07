Titans name Tim Kelly offensive coordinator, make various staff changes

The Tennessee Titans have hired Tim Kelly to be their new offensive coordinator, the team confirmed via social media. The Titans also hired Charles London as their new passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Mike Vrabel announced several staff changes.

The #Titans have elevated Tim Kelly to Offensive Coordinator while making several new additions, and changes.



Charles London hired as Pass Game Coordinator/QBs and Chris Harris hired as Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/CBs.



MORE https://t.co/hq2wa6y0UK pic.twitter.com/nZ0psYQDrP — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) February 7, 2023

Kelly initially joined the Titans’ staff last season as Vrabel’s passing game coordinator. Vrabel and Kelly previously worked together in Houston with the Texans, where Kelly served as their offensive coordinator. Tennessee owned the 30th-ranked passing offense, but Kelly’s involvement in the passing game was overblown.

Kelly was the Texans’ offensive coordinator and play-caller for three seasons (2019-21). In 2021, Kelly’s final season in charge, the Texans averaged 16.5 points per contest (third-lowest) and 194.4 passing yards per game (fifth-lowest). The Texans’ season was doomed by Deshaun Watson, however. In 2020, when Kelly had Watson at his disposal, averaged 24 points per game.

It’s shocking how long it took for Kelly to officially be named OC considering he was the clear-cut in-house candidate. Perhaps Vrabel wanted to make one large announcement, as the team did today. The Titans also interviewed London for their OC vacancy, who is joining from the Atlanta Falcons as Vrabel’s new passing game coordinator and QB coach. The Titans also showed interest in Eric Bieniemy and Matt Nagy for their OC vacancy before hiring Kelly. Titans fans are likely to be disappointed by Kelly’s appointment.

The Titans announced various other changes.

London replaces Kelly as passing game coordinator and Pat O’Hara as the quarterbacks coach. O’Hara is now the team’s passing game analyst. Tony Dews has been promoted from running backs coach to tight ends coach. The Titans will hire a new running backs coach as a result.

Jason Houghtaling has been promoted to offensive line coach. Houghtaling was previously an offensive line assistant coach with the Titans. He now replaces Keith Carter, who was relieved of his duties. Luke Steckel, the former tight ends coach, is now the team’s run game analyst.

Chris Harris has finally been confirmed as the team’s new defensive passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach. Lori Locust has been hired as a defensive quality control coach, where she’ll work closely with Ryan Crow and the outside linebackers. And finally, Justin Hamilton is also being hired as a defensive quality control coach. Hamilton recently served as the defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech.