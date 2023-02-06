Report: Texans request permission to interview Titans coach Chris Harris for DC opening

The Houston Texans have requested an interview with Tennessee Titans passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach Chris Harris for their vacant defensive coordinator position, according to a report from Albert Breer. The Texans have an opening at DC following their hiring of new head coach Demeco Ryans. Harris is considered a finalist in Houston.

The Texans have requested to interview Titans passing-game coordinator Chris Harris for their defensive coordinator position, per source. Harris also interviewed last week for the 49ers DC spot, after accepting the Tennessee job in January — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 7, 2023

Harris isn’t Houston’s only candidate, however. Thanks to an additional report from Aaron Wilson, we know that Ryans has also shown interest in San Francisco 49ers defensive passing game specialist-secondary coach Cory Undlin, and New York Jets secondary coach Marquand Manuel. Ryans worked with Undlin in San Francisco, which potentially makes him the favorite.

#Texans also have interest in #49ers defensive passing game specialist-secondary coach Cory Undlin, #Jets secondary coach Marquand Manuel, per league sources — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 7, 2023

Ironically, Harris is also a candidate to replace Ryans as San Francisco’s defensive coordinator. Veteran defensive coordinator Steve Wilks seems to be the 49ers’ leading candidate, however. Breer’s report seemingly confirms that Harris is indeed on Tennessee’s coaching staff. There was previously some confusion.

Harris is on Tennessee’s coaching staff. He’s now a candidate for a DC role in two separate spots. The interest Harris is receiving indicates he won’t be in Nashville for long.