Report: Texans request permission to interview Titans coach Chris Harris for DC opening

Tennessee’s new defensive-minded coach is popular

By Justin Melo
new
Washington Commanders v Detroit Lions Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Houston Texans have requested an interview with Tennessee Titans passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach Chris Harris for their vacant defensive coordinator position, according to a report from Albert Breer. The Texans have an opening at DC following their hiring of new head coach Demeco Ryans. Harris is considered a finalist in Houston.

Harris isn’t Houston’s only candidate, however. Thanks to an additional report from Aaron Wilson, we know that Ryans has also shown interest in San Francisco 49ers defensive passing game specialist-secondary coach Cory Undlin, and New York Jets secondary coach Marquand Manuel. Ryans worked with Undlin in San Francisco, which potentially makes him the favorite.

Ironically, Harris is also a candidate to replace Ryans as San Francisco’s defensive coordinator. Veteran defensive coordinator Steve Wilks seems to be the 49ers’ leading candidate, however. Breer’s report seemingly confirms that Harris is indeed on Tennessee’s coaching staff. There was previously some confusion.

Harris is on Tennessee’s coaching staff. He’s now a candidate for a DC role in two separate spots. The interest Harris is receiving indicates he won’t be in Nashville for long.

