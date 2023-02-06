2023 NFL mock draft: Two rounds for the Titans

Matt Miller over at ESPN has posted a post Senior Bowl two-round 2023 NFL mock draft. Before we get to the Tennessee Titans pick, we have to note that in this mock Miller has the Indianapolis Colts trading with the Chicago Bears for the first pick. The Colts took Bryce Young with that pick. That is my nightmare...well that and/or the Houston Texans doing the same thing.

For the Titans, Miller had them taking Broderick Jones, OT Georgia with the 11th pick in the first round. Pretty much every mock you are seeing right now has the Titans taking an offensive tackle at 11. This one is a little bit different because Miller has them taking Jones instead of Parris Johnson, Jr. out of Ohio State. Miller’s comments on Jones:

Jones is a physical, tough offensive tackle who has quick, light feet and the potential to become better shooting his hands. At 6-foot-4 and 311 pounds, there will be questions about his length, but Jones was an elite left tackle in the SEC and is just 21 years old. He didn’t allow a single sack across 15 starts in 2022.

Taking an offensive tackle from UGA scares me a little bit, but that’s just leftover trauma from the Isaiah Wilson pick.

In the second round, Miller has the Titans taking Will McDonald IV, DE, Iowa State. McDonald might be a good player, but it is hard for me to see a scenario where the Titans don’t spend their first two picks on offensive players. Miller makes the point that there isn’t a QB or WR to like with that pick. I get that, but in that scenario, they could with another offensive lineman.

What do you think of this mock?