Report: Titans hiring Lori Locust as defensive assistant

The Titans have made a move on their coaching staff today, adding former Buccaneers assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. Ian Rapoport had the news this afternoon, reporting that Locus will be a ‘defensive assistant’ for Mike Vrabel.

Former #Bucs assistant DL coach Lori Locust has landed in a new spot. Sources say she’s heading to the #Titans, signing a deal to be a defensive assistant in Tennessee. Coach Lo impressed coach Mike Vrabel, as well as new GM Ran Carthon, in the interview process. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 4, 2023

Locust has also changed her Twitter bio to read ‘Tennessee Titans/Defensive QC Coach.’

Locust has been around the NFL ranks for several years now, first starting out with the Baltimore Ravens back in 2018 as an intern. She’s been coaching in various places since 2008. Locust made a stop in the AAF with Birmingham, before landing with Tampa Bay. She was with the Buccaneers for the past four seasons.

Upon joining the Buccaneers, Locust became the first full-time female position coach in NFL history. She was just the third full time assistant coach in NFL history. Locust would be the first full time female assistant coach in the history of the Titans organization.