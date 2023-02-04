Surprising comments from Jim Wyatt on Nate Davis

Jim Wyatt does a weekly mailbag over at TennesseeTitans.com. You should be reading it every week if you aren’t already. Jim does a good job of keeping you both informed and entertained while reading it. He gets some pretty good burns in there on people from time to time!

In this week’s edition, Joe from Joelton asked about the interior offensive line and said he would like to see the Tennessee Titans resign Nate Davis. Wyatt’s response surprised me:

Jim: Hey Joe. Always good to hear from you. Hope you enjoyed the road trips I saw you on this season. I like Corey Levin as well, and I agree it would be good to get him back in the mix for depth. As for Davis, I’d be surprised if he’s back in 2023.

Davis and Ben Jones were really the only two guys on the offensive line that played well in 2022. I thought it would be a priority for this team to bring him back. Wyatt doesn’t think so.

Of course, there are a few things that could be in play here. Davis might be able to command more money on the open market than the Titans are willing/able to give him. If he knows that and his agent knows that, it makes negotiations tough.

We also don’t know how they feel about Davis’s work ethic. Mike Vrabel talked about 9-5 guys in a postgame presser after a loss this year. I don’t have any idea if Davis is one of the guys he was referring to, but it he was, it would make sense that the Titans don’t see him as a priority this offseason despite the fact that he played well.

There is a very real chance that Nicholas Petit-Frere is the only returning starter from the 2022 offensive line. However, turnover from that group isn’t a bad thing!