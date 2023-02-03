3 Senior Bowl OL prospects that endeared themselves to Titans

The 2023 Senior Bowl is nearing its conclusion. The game will be played on Saturday, but the hay is in the barn. All 32 NFL franchises largely make their determinations based on critical one-versus-one practice reps and team periods. Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and new general manager Ran Carthon were in attendance in Mobile, Alabama.

Several prospects across various positions boosted their pre-draft stock with standout performances. That lengthy list includes offensive linemen. The Titans are expected to draft at least two linemen in the 2023 NFL Draft. We’ve identified three offensive line prospects who endeared themselves to the Titans this week.

Cody Mauch, IOL, North Dakota State

Cody Mauch was a dominant offensive tackle at North Dakota State, but I previously received indications that Mauch would likely be an interior player moving forward. Those whispers were essentially confirmed at the Senior Bowl. Mauch failed to meet most teams’ 33-inch arm length thresholds to play tackle (32-inch arms) and almost worked exclusively at guard.

Mauch was terrific at guard. Mauch handled the position change flawlessly. Mauch checked a ton of boxes while simultaneously handling better competition than he faced weekly.

Mauch added a layer of versatility I didn’t anticipate. Mauch practiced at center in addition to guard. Mauch appeared capable of playing center full-time. I can see Mauch getting drafted towards the back-end of the first round. The Buffalo Bills are searching for a long-term solution at left guard, for example. If Mauch is available at No. 42 overall, which is beginning to appear unlikely, the Titans should sprint to the podium.

BREAKING: North Dakota State’s Cody Mauch (@CodyTud) has been voted National team’s OL Practice Player-of-Week by vote from his peers in National DL and LB groups.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/BK48ck6LSi — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 3, 2023

Matthew Bergeron, OL, Syracuse

Syracuse’s Matthew Bergeron was quietly one of the top performing offensive linemen in Mobile. Bergeron practiced at both tackle and guard. A native of Quebec, Canada, Bergeron was effective at both positions.

Various NFL decision-makers see Bergeron playing guard in the NFL. Bergeron played on the left and right side for the Orange. It’s worth noting that Bergeron’s arms are long enough (upwards of 33-inches) to play tackle. Bergeron possesses excellent range as a run blocker, which fits the Titans’ existing zone-based scheme. Bergeron could be a second-or-third-round target for Carthon and Vrabel.

Auburn DE Derick Hall meet Syracuse OT Matthew Bergeron pic.twitter.com/qq3qMzSzTs — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 3, 2023

John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz entered the Senior Bowl as the consensus No. 1 center in the 2023 NFL Draft. Michael Schmitz confirmed those beliefs by putting the clamps on opposing defenders all week long.

Michael Schmitz is a powerful blocker that also possesses a stout anchor in pass protection. He’s a scheme-diverse prospect that may have cemented himself as a first-round selection in Mobile. Drafting Michael Schmitz at 11th overall would be rich for the Titans, but he could be a trade-back candidate. Tennessee’s interest in Michael Schmitz could depend on Ben Jones’ future.