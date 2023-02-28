Mel Kiper 2023 NFL mock draft

Mel Kiper released an updated 2023 NFL mock draft this morning. He has the Chicago Bears trading down twice in this one. The more I think about it, the more I think this is a plausible, terrifying possibility. He has the Houston Texans trading to the first pick to take Bryce Young, and the Indianapolis Colts trading to the second pick to take CJ Stroud. That would give all three of the other teams in the AFC South good, young quarterbacks. No, thank you.

As for the Titans in this mock, Kiper went with Paris Johnson, Jr, OT, Ohio State. I really want the Titans to make a move to trade up and get the first overall pick to take Young, but if they can’t get Young or Stroud, I hope they get a stud left tackle that can play for this team for the next decade.

Here is what Kiper had to say about the pick: