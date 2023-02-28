Marcus Mariota cut by Falcons

Marcus Mariota is once again a free agent. The Atlanta Falcons cut Mariota today. The move gives the Falcons an extra $12 million in 2023 salary cap space. Atlanta now has $66 million in cap space. Maybe Arthur Smith could lend some of that to his old friend Mike Vrabel!

It has been an interesting career for Mariota. I was surprised that he kept playing last year after he was released by the Las Vegas Raiders. My guess is this will be the end of the line for Mariota, but you never know what will happen with injuries and such.

Mariota was one of the more polarizing figures the Tennessee Titans have ever had. I would put him up there with Vince Young in that regard. I guess that is just what happens when you have a highly touted guy coming out of college that turns out to be a mediocre NFL quarterback.