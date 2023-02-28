Luke Steckel departing Tennessee Titans coaching staff for Chicago Bears

Tennessee Titans run game analyst Luke Steckel is departing the team for a coaching role with the Chicago Bears, according to an initial report from A to Z’s Sam Phelan. Steckel recently served as the team’s tight ends position coach. Steckel’s title shifted to ‘run game analyst’ after Tony Dews was named as Mike Vrabel’s new tight ends coach.

The report indicated Steckel has accepted a coaching role on Chicago’s offensive line staff, which the Bears later confirmed via Twitter. The Bears already employ an offensive line coach in Chris Morgan. Steckel will be an assistant offensive line coach. It doesn’t necessarily sound like a promotion for Steckel. Steckel and Bears head coach Matt Eberflus coached together in Cleveland from 2009-10.

Steckel may have felt slighted by the Titans. Earlier this offseason, he received an interview for the Los Angeles Chargers’ then-vacant offensive coordinator position. Steckel coached tight ends in Tennessee, which was the title both Arthur Smith and Todd Downing held before receiving their promotions to OC. Despite all that, Phalen’s report indicates the Titans did not interview Steckel for their OC position before promoting Tim Kelly, who often worked under Steckel in 2022. Vrabel previously indicated he interviewed six candidates for offensive coordinator.

It’s unclear if Vrabel will replace Steckel. Run game analyst was a new role on Vrabel’s staff, which doesn’t sound like a necessity to fill. It’s worth acknowledging the Titans already employ a run game coordinator in Justin Outten.