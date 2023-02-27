2023 NFL Mock Draft: Three Rounds for the Titans

There are a million mock drafts out there. I don’t highlight all of them, but I do like to highlight the ones that I find interesting. Today’s 2023 NFL mock draft comes to us from Arif Hasan of the Pro Football Network. It has the Chicago Bears trading the first pick to the Houston Texans who use the pick to take CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State. It’s going to be interesting to see where these quarterbacks go.

Hasan went three full rounds in this one. He had the Tennessee Titans taking an offensive lineman with each of their first two picks. That is a very realistic scenario for this team who might enter free agency with only one starter from the 2022 season under contract.

The first pick for the Titans here was Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia. Hasan’s comments:

Knowing that the next three teams could all pick a tackle, the Titans choose not to trade down and slightly overdraft Broderick Jones in order to move on smoothly from Taylor Lewan. Jones’ length and power give him the tools they need to continue executing their running game and sets up a potential pivot to Malik Willis longterm. In the meantime, Jones’ tools should also help Tennessee protect Ryan Tannehill.

The second pick for Tennessee was John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota. It is interesting to note that Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee went to the New Orleans Saints right before the Titans picked. I would love for the Titans to be able to draft Hyatt in the 2nd round. They need speed.

In the third round, the Titans went with Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse.

How would you grade this draft for the Titans?