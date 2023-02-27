2/27 NFL Scouting Combine notes that impact Tennessee Titans

The NFL Scouting Combine kicks off this week and Monday morning welcomed a flurry of activity. The Tennessee Titans currently own the No. 11 overall selection.

The biggest news and note that arrived on Monday was in relation to Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Young won’t participate in throwing drills at the combine, according to multiple reports. Meanwhile his quarterbacking competitors (C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson) will all throw at the combine.

#Kentucky QB Will Levis, another top QB, will throw in Indy at the Scouting Combine, source said. He joins CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson as top passers to do so, while Bryce Young waits for his Pro Day.



This’ll all be live on @nflnetwork on Saturday at 1 pm ET. https://t.co/VuVRStRrm6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 27, 2023

Young’s decision cracks a window for his competitors to gain a competitive advantage. Young (and all of the signal-callers) has been tied to Tennessee’s rivals Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts throughout the process. Elsewhere, Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker isn’t ready to physically participate at the combine after undergoing season-ending knee surgery. Hooker will be present for the interview process.

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson plans to complete all on-field drills and testing at the combine. Robinson is the consensus No. 1 running back and is expected to be a first-round selection, although some analysts are having difficulty finding the right landing spot for Robinson due to positional value (just draft good players).

Texas RB Bijan Robinson, the consensus top back in the 2023 NFL Draft, plans to do all on-field drills and testing at this week’s combine here in Indianapolis, per source. Texas pro day is March 9, just three days after the combine. But Robinson wants to compete. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 27, 2023

Boise State safety J.L. Skinner suffered a torn pectoral muscle in training last week. Skinner won’t physically participate at the combine and now faces a lengthy road to recovery. It’s a difficult break for Skinner, who was viewed as a potential top-64 selection.

Ole Miss running back Zach Evans suffered a hamstring injury and will wait to test at his pro day, per Tom Pelissero. Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers has bulked up from 170 to 183 pounds. Flowers is an underrated candidate to be a first-round receiver. The Titans have a massive hole at receiver. LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy tweaked his hamstring and will run his 40 and do broad/vertical jumps at LSU’s pro day, per Mike Garafolo.