Hendon Hooker cracks Daniel Jeremiah’s 2023 NFL Draft top 50

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has released his newest top 50 for the 2023 NFL Draft. There was quite a bit of movement with different guys on the board. Of note for the Tennessee Titans, Jeremiah’s top tackle, Peter Skoronski, moved down one spot to #7. His second-ranked tackle Paris Johnson, Jr., moved down two spots to #16. If the Titans don’t move up in the draft to take a quarterback, they will probably take one of those two tackles.
One note of local significance is that Hendon Hooker makes an appearance in the top 50. Hooker is going to be a very interesting guy to watch in this draft. There is a chance a team could fall in love with him and take him early on day two. There is a chance he falls all the way to day three.
Some other interesting notes from Jeremiah’s big board:
- Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas comes in at #4. Running backs have been devalued in today’s NFL. Robinson is different. He will go in the first round. The only question is how high.
- CJ Stroud and Will Levis both moved up three spots respectively. Stroud is #8 and Levis is #9. Good luck to whoever drafts Levis.
- Anthony Richardson comes in at #14. There is talk he could be the first quarterback taken - possibly number one overall. Taking him ahead of Bryce Young would be a huge mistake.
