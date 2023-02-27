Treylon Burks listed as breakout candidate by PFF

Tennessee Titans WR Treylon Burks showed flashes of what made him a first-round prospect in last year’s draft, but injuries and overall offensive inefficiency limited Burks’ impact in year 1.

In Year 2, with new offensive coordinator Tim Kelly and (hopefully) a retooled offensive line, we could see Burks take a big leap.

Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus listed Burks as one of his 5 offensive breakout candidates next year. Here’s what he had to say about Burks.

Too much was asked of Burks as a rookie. With A.J. Brown traded away and Burks owning a comparable physical profile, many expected him to step in and seamlessly replace one of the best receivers in the game. Given the college system Burks was coming from, that was always unlikely, but he did flash plenty of big-play ability. He averaged only 1.75 yards per route run, but he averaged 5.4 yards after the catch and caught 58% of his contested targets. With a better situation and a healthy year in 2023, Burks could start to resemble Brown a little more.

Injuries really hampered Burks and never allowed him to find consistency within the offense, but the offense’s overall inefficiency along with injuries at quarterback played a role for Burks.

Despite that, Burks still had a decent rookie season, finishing with 33 receptions on 54 targets for 444 yards and a score.

When healthy, Burks was productive and really flashed his ability in Tennessee’s Week 11 win over Green Bay, catching 7 passes for 111 yards.

I don’t think it's crazy for Burks to border on the 1,000-yard mark next year depending on the quarterback situation.