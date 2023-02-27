Randy Bullock’s replacement: 3 Kickers the Tennessee Titans can draft

The Tennessee Titans released kicker Randy Bullock on Wednesday. New general manager Ran Carthon cleared approximately $2 million against the 2023 cap by doing so. Bullock was a part of a larger roster purge that also included Taylor Lewan, Robert Woods and Zach Cunningham.

Releasing Bullock creates a clear hole at kicker. The Titans still have Caleb Shudak under contract, but Shudak won’t be handed the starting job without a fight. Ex-general manager Jon Robinson never took the kicker position seriously enough to draft one. Carthon may handle the position differently given Tennessee’s long-lasting struggles with the position. We’ve swiftly identified three potential kickers the Titans can hand-select in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jake Moody, Michigan

Michigan’s Jake Moody was outstanding as a graduate student throughout the 2022 campaign. He appeared in all 14 games as the Wolverines’ placekicker. Moody converted 29-of-35 attempts (82.8%) while nailing all 60 of his extra points.

Robinson never prioritized signing a kicker that could make attempts from 50-plus yards. It cost the Titans multiple victories. Moody nailed a 59-yard field goal against TCU this season and also made two field goals from 50-or-further in the East-West Shrine Bowl. Moody is a draftable prospect.

#Titans might want to take a look at Michigan Kicker Jake Moody. He just hit his 2nd 51-yd FG w/room to spare in the East-West Shrine Bowl. Moody hit a 59-yd FG vs. TCU. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) February 3, 2023

Chad Ryland, Maryland

Chad Ryland converted 19-of-23 field goals this season, which accounts to a 82.6-percentage. Ryland was extremely reliable from short distances, going a perfect 9-for-9 from under 40 yards. Ryland arrived at Maryland from Eastern Michigan and proved he belonged among top competition. Ryland participated in this year’s Senior Bowl, which indicates NFL franchises possess a high grade on his kicking services.

Ryland did go 10-of-14 (71.4%) on attempts from 40-yards-or-further. That creates room for concern in relation to Ryland’s power, but the Lebanon, Pennsylvania native did make 53-and-52 yard attempts versus Michigan, and a 51-yard field goal against Michigan State. Ryland is a top kicker in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Attn: #NFLDraft specialist fans — Chad Ryland drills it pic.twitter.com/JjnDg51c9n — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) February 2, 2023

Harrison Mevis, Missouri

Harrison Mevis made a program-high 10 field goals from 50-plus yards throughout an illustrious collegiate career at Missouri. Mevis took a slight step backwards this season, going 22-of-28 after going an excellent 23-of-25 in 2021. Mevis still made 33 consecutive extra point attempts and made two long-distance attempts (50-plus yards) against Georgia.

Kicking runs in Mevis’ family. His older brother Andrew Mevis enjoyed a short stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022 after kicking at Iowa State. Mevis made 62 career field goals at Missouri. He’s been battle-tested and possesses the experience necessary to warrant using a draft pick on him.