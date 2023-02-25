Titans Saturday News Links

Jack McKessy over at The Draft Network listed the four best NFL fits for Northwestern tackle Peter Skoronski. It should come as no surprise that the Tennessee Titans were on that list. If the Titans don’t add a left tackle in free agency, there is a very good chance that they take one with the 11th pick.

The Titans could also be in the mix for a quarterback with the 11th pick if things fall a certain way. Anthony Richardson is one of the more interesting prospects in this draft. Matt Miller of ESPN wrote an excellent breakdown of Richardson as a prospect.

Jim Wyatt’s weekly mailbag is always a good time. Wyatt is probably the nicest guy in the Titans’ media corps. He gets after people in that sometimes and it is really fun!

Our old friend Mike Herndon breaks down the upcoming free agent EDGE class. You should always make it a point to read everything that Mike writes.