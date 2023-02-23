Bobby Wagner was released by the Los Angeles Rams earlier this afternoon. Wagner has had a fantastic NFL career. He is a 6-time 1st team All-Pro, an 8-time Pro Bowler, and won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks. That is quite the resume. The Rams cut Wagner because they have some pretty serious salary cap issues. They are still almost $15 million over the cap according to OverTheCap.com.

Jeffery Simmons, who the Titans should be locking up on a long-term deal soon, is already out here trying to recruit Wagner to come play for the Titans:

@Bwagz come on bro! Tennessee is Wonderful!!! I’ll help make your job a little easier as well! #TitanUp — Jeffery Simmons (@GrindSimmons94) February 23, 2023

Wagner is still a great player. He was PFF’s highest graded linebacker this year and was voted 2nd team All-Pro. With that being said, I doubt that is a direction the Titans want to go this offseason. He will be 33 when the 2023 NFL season kicks off. This team is looking to get younger.

It’s probably not a direction Wagner wants to go either because he will be looking for a team that has a chance to win a Super Bowl in 2023. The Titans don’t look like that team as we sit here on February 23rd.