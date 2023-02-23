Jeffery Simmons contract extension: “Should be first order of business”

Dianna Russini, who has been pretty good with information on the Tennessee Titans in the last few years, sent this tweet out earlier today:

Ran Carthon working hard clearing up cap space as the Titans looks to go younger and cheaper…to an extent. A new, very earned deal for Jeffrey Simmons @GrindSimmons94 should be first order of business. https://t.co/GuHPVZaPwa — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) February 23, 2023

Simmons is currently scheduled to play this season on the 5th year option of his rookie contract. That would play him $10.753 million guaranteed for the year. Simmons has proved that he is worth far more than that.

He hasn’t said anything publicly about what his plans are for the offseason, but my guess is that he won’t be in attendance for anything that isn’t mandatory until his contract situation is resolved. Spotrac has Simmons’s value at $21.5 million per year. That would seem pretty fair for both sides. Their suggested 4-year, $86 million contract should be perfectly agreeable to Ran Carthon and the Titans.

A long-term extension could also help the Titans with their 2023 cap situation. His current $10.753 million contract is all hitting the cap this season. As I mentioned earlier, the Titans have a ton of cap space freeing up in 2024. They could work out a deal with a big signing bonus but low base pay in 2023 to help out now.

Jeffery Simmons is one of the few good things Jon Robinson left this franchise. It’s time to get him locked up for the future!