Former Titans coach Ken Whisenhunt now at Alabama

A former Titans head coach is joining the University of Alabama coaching staff.

Ken Whisenhunt, who had a forgettable tenure with the Titans going 3-20 during his tenure from 2014-2015, has landed a job on Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide staff.

Whisenhunt will reportedly serve as the special assistant to the head coach on Saban’s staff.

After being fired from the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, Whisenhunt found his way to the college ranks as an offensive analyst for the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Now, Whisenhunt joins an Alabama team coming off an 11-2 season and a win in the Sugar Bowl.

Whisenhunt, 60, replaces Drew Svoboda, who left Alabama after two seasons to become special teams coordinator at North Texas.

Whisenhunt isn’t totally in unfamiliar territory though. He started his career at Vanderbilt University coaching tight ends, running backs, and special teams.

He’ll also reunite with Zach Mettenberger, who serves as an analyst on the Alabama staff and played QB for the Titans.

Saban has a history of firing former coaches who have struggled and helped them rebuild their careers. It’s uncertain how that will play out with Whisenhunt at this stage in his career, but that’s not a bad landing spot.