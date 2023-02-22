Titans release Randy Bullock

New Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon has been very busy today. In addition to releasing LT Taylor Lewan and WR Robert Woods, the team also released K Randy Bullock. The Bullock release saves the team just over $2 million against the salary cap. The Titans were over the cap when the day started. Today’s moves give them close to $5 million in salary cap space.

There are still more moves to be made. $5 million isn’t enough to add the players they will need to add this offseason. Bud Dupree and Zach Cunningham are a couple of guys that shouldn’t feel very secure about their spots on the Titans.

Having the money that these releases free up is nice, but the Titans still need to fill quite a few holes on their roster. Will they trade Ryan Tannehill to add some draft capital to help fill those holes? Time will tell.