Titans release WR Robert Woods

The Tennessee Titans are releasing wide receiver Robert Woods, according to multiple reports. Woods represents the second notable cut of the day after the Titans released Taylor Lewan. General manager Ran Carthon has begun clearing cap space for the 2023 Titans.

Ex-general manager Jon Robinson acquired Woods ahead of the 2022 season. Woods led all Titans receivers in receptions (53) and receiving yards (527), but Woods’ play failed to meet the expectations created by his sizable price tag. Woods was initially signed through the 2025 campaign. Treylon Burks is officially Tennessee’s No. 1 receiver.

The Titans entered Wednesday morning approximately $23.5 million above the salary cap, according to Spotrac. Releasing Lewan cleared $14.841 million in cap space. Releasing Woods clears approximately $12,016,666 million in cap space. The Titans now possess roughly $3.3 million in cap space. They’re officially cap compliant, but more moves are coming. Other potential cap casualties include Bud Dupree, Zach Cunningham, and JaMarco Jones.

Woods was acquired to soften the blow of the A.J. Brown trade. It didn’t necessarily pan out that way, as both Woods and Tennessee’s passing game struggled mightily throughout the 2022. Adding immediate contributors at receiver is a high priority for Mike Vrabel and Ran Carthon this offseason.