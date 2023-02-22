Titans release LB Zach Cunningham

The Tennessee Titans are releasing inside linebacker Zach Cunningham, according to a report from Tom Pelissero.

The #Titans are also releasing veteran LB Zach Cunningham, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 22, 2023

Cunningham is Tennessee’s fourth notable release of the day after new general manager Ran Carthon also released left tackle Taylor Lewan, wide receiver Robert Woods, and kicker Randy Bullock. Releasing Cunningham creates approximately $8.9 million in cap space while creating a manageable dead cap charge of roughly $4.5 million, per Spotrac. It was an expected move.

Recurring elbow injuries derailed Cunningham’s 2022 campaign. Cunningham finished the year on season-ending IR and did not feature in Tennessee’s AFC South-deciding title showdown versus the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18. His release creates a hole at inside linebacker, however.

The Titans currently have Monty Rice, Jack Gibbens and Chance Campbell under contract at the position. David Long Jr. is a free agent. Cunningham was outplayed by Dylan Cole, who is also set for unrestricted free agency.

The Titans have now created nearly $37.7 million in cap space via four player releases. Following Cunningham’s release, they now possess more than $10 million in cap space after beginning the day nearly $24 million above the cap.