Titans release LT Taylor Lewan

The Tennessee Titans have released left tackle Taylor Lewan. Lewan himself broke the news via Bussin’ with the Boys’ official social media pages. Lewan’s release represents the end of an era in Tennessee.

BREAKING



The Tennessee Titans are releasing the boy, Taylor Lewan



After 9 years in the two-tone blue and being a pivotal piece in turning things around in a Tennessee, the great ride has come to an end for the 3x Pro Bowler. — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) February 22, 2023

Lewan entered the league as the 11th overall selection in the 2014 NFL Draft. Lewan quickly developed into a high-end starting left tackle in Tennessee. He qualified for three consecutive Pro Bowls between 2016 and 2018.

The last few seasons have welcomed difficulties for Lewan. He suffered a season-ending torn ACL injury in Week 6 of the 2020 campaign. Lewan’s performance throughout the 2021 campaign was hampered by an ongoing recovery from that knee surgery. Lewan then suffered a second torn ACL injury in Week 2 of 2022.

The Titans were entering the offseason approximately $23.5 million above the salary cap, according to Spotrac. New general manager Ran Carthon and the Titans must become cap compliant prior to mid-March. Releasing Lewan clears $14.841 million in cap space. The Titans are now less than $9 million above the cap. Other potential cap casualties include Bud Dupree, Zach Cunningham, Robert Woods, Ryan Tannehill and JaMarco Jones.

Left tackle immediately becomes Tennessee’s No. 1 offseason need now that Lewan has officially been released. Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. and Georgia’s Broderick Jones have been popular mock-draft targets for the Titans. Carthon must find a new starting left tackle.