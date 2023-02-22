Should the Titans re-sign Dennis Daley?

Welcome to Music City Miracles’ Tennessee Titans 2023 NFL Free Agency Primer! Free agency is set to begin on March 15th, but the Titans are able to re-sign their own free agents before then. New general manager Ran Carthon and head coach Mike Vrabel have already begun collaborating on their vision for the 2023 Titans. Carthon and Vrabel will collaborate on various sizable decisions.

The Titans currently possess 25 free agents (20 unrestricted), including several key starters and role players. Over the next few weeks, we’ll take an in-depth look at each free agent and provide arguments for why the Titans should, or shouldn’t re-sign that player. We’ll also offer our final verdict and a prediction to go along with our analysis.

Today, we’re analyzing left tackle Dennis Daley.

Name: Dennis Daley

Position: Tackle/Guard

Current Age: 26

Why the Titans should re-sign Daley: Dennis Daley is a versatile offensive linemen that’s capable of playing both guard and tackle positions in a pinch. That versatility makes Daley a back-end-of-the-roster NFL player at least. NFL teams value multi-positional capabilities on the O-line, and Daley has it in bunches. It’s not Daley’s fault the Titans didn’t possess a better backup plan behind Taylor Lewan. They placed Daley in an impossible position, and left him there for essentially the entire duration of the 2022 campaign.

Why the Titans should let Daley walk: Daley struggled mightily for the Titans in 2022. He gave up a league-high 12.0 sacks, per Pro Football Focus. Daley was also whistled for seven penalties and was credited with allowing a league-high 52 pressures. Daley was a downright liability to Ryan Tannehill’s blindside. Daley’s poor play, combined with Lewan’s unlikely future, makes left tackle the No. 1 priority for Tennessee this offseason.

Projected Contract: Daley earned a base salary of $965,000 in 2022. Daley should be available on a similar fee via a short-term contract in 2023. Daley wouldn’t cost more than approximately $1.5 million next season.

Final verdict: There’s no scenario where Daley returns to the Titans in 2023. All parties involved require a fresh start. Daley’s 2022 struggles were difficult to endure. Acquiring Daley was one final stinker for ex-general manager Jon Robinson.

Prediction: Daley was a late-wave desperation trade by Robinson. Vrabel and Carthon will certainly travel in a different direction. Daley failed to meet expectations as Lewan’s backup.

What are your thoughts? Should the Titans re-sign Daley? Leave your opinion in the comments.