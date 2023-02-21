Rams hire Titans assistant special teams coach Chase Blackburn

The Los Angeles Rams have hired Tennessee Titans assistant special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn to be their special teams coordinator according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Blackburn has been coaching seven seasons in the league. He was also a player for 10 years before that. That’s pretty impressive for anyone - especially an undrafted guy. He was only with the Titans for one year.

The Titans will probably now be searching for a new special teams assistant. Some people wanted Craig Aukerman fired. Jared Stillman brought that idea up at Ran Carthon’s introductory press conference and Mike Vrabel roasted him pretty good. It was a good time.

The Titans also made official the hiring of Justin Outten today. He will be the running backs coach as well as the run game coordinator. Outten is a good addition to the staff. The offensive staff is actually going to be a pretty good one.